A Florida elementary school student who was bullied while celebrating “College Colors Day” while wearing a homemade logo for the University of Tennessee had his design made into official merchandise.

Laura Snyder, a teacher at Altamonte Elementary School in Altamonte Springs Fla., according to CNN, wrote on Facebook about how the student was “so excited” leading up to the day, but was left crushed after other students made fun of him for his hand drawn design.

“After lunch he came back to my room, put his head on his desk and was crying,” Snyder’s Facebook post reads. “Some girls at the lunch table next to his… had made fun of his sign he had attached to his shirt. He was DEVASTATED.”

Seeking to boost the student’s spirits, Snyder wrote that she planned to get him an official University of Tennessee “Vols,” shirt, and asked if anyone “had connections” to “make it a little extra special” for him.

After Snyder’s post went viral among supportive University of Tennessee fans, she says the school reached out to send the student a box of school apparel and merchandise. And then they took it one step further, making his hand drawn logo an official school T-shirt design.

“Share in a Florida elementary student’s Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too!,” said the school’s campus store on Twitter.

The school said a portion of proceeds from sales of the shirt will go towards an organization called STOMP Out Bullying.

“When I told him that his design was being made into a real shirt and people wanted to wear it, his jaw dropped,” Snyder said, adding that the student “walked taller” and “had a big smile on his face.”

Commenters on Snyder’s post were happy to point out that “the rock” on University of Tennessee’s campus had apparently been painted with the same design.

Demand was so high for the shirt that it crashed the official University of Tennessee online shop over the weekend, according to CNN. Currently, the shirt is available to pre-order.

Snyder included a picture in her post of the letter the student’s mother wrote saying she was “overwhelmed by the love I feel from this extended community,” and that “every comment, item sent, and action taken on behalf of my son will never be forgotten and hopefully will serve as inspiration for him throughout his life.”