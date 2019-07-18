Retail giant Target is offering a new line of “adaptive” Halloween costumes for children with disabilities this fall, as part of their new Hyde and Eek! Boutique.

There are four costumes in the collection, including a princess and a pirate that are formatted especially for children in wheelchairs.

The wheelchair-friendly costumes feature an “opening in the back for ease of dressing,” according to the Target website.

Both the princess and pirate costumes have wheelchair accessories, a carriage and pirate ship, that can be purchased separately.

The other two costumes are unicorn and shark onesies that feature “flat seams and no tags” for comfort, as well as removable parts “to accommodate sensitivities.”

Target also offers adaptive children’s apparel under their Cat & Jack line and Pillowfort sensory-friendly home items.

The costumes are currently available for pre-order on the Target website – but only in the United States.