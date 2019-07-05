Saskatoon home, listed at $4.6M, comes with high-heel shaped bathtub
Christy Somos, with a report by CTV News Saskatoon's Laura Woodward
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:51AM EDT
A luxury 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in Saskatoon, Sask., has topped the list for the most expensive house on the market in the city at $4.6 million.
The two-storey, 4,684-square foot home is packed with amenities, including a home gym, elevator, panoramic river views and a wine cellar.
The listing states this property is “every entertainer’s dream,” with “spaces to suit every type of gathering.”
The house boasts a high-heel shaped bathtub, heated floors and is “purposely equipped” with space for a “future nanny suite.”
A retired couple who used to own an excavating company and are looking to downsize are reported to be the sellers.
Other homes around that price point in Canada include:
- A 2-bedroom condo in downtown Toronto
- An entire housing complex in Montreal
- A 2-bedroom condo in Vancouver with views of the water
- A 5-bedroom mansion in Halifax overlooking the harbour
- A 3-bedroom mansion in the greater Calgary area out in the country