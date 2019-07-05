

Christy Somos, with a report by CTV News Saskatoon's Laura Woodward





A luxury 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in Saskatoon, Sask., has topped the list for the most expensive house on the market in the city at $4.6 million.

The two-storey, 4,684-square foot home is packed with amenities, including a home gym, elevator, panoramic river views and a wine cellar.

The listing states this property is “every entertainer’s dream,” with “spaces to suit every type of gathering.”

The house boasts a high-heel shaped bathtub, heated floors and is “purposely equipped” with space for a “future nanny suite.”

A retired couple who used to own an excavating company and are looking to downsize are reported to be the sellers.

