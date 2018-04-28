

CTVNews.ca Staff





Pet owners are being warned against the dangers of feeding their animals raw food.

Many dog owners say the raw meat gives their animals good energy and better health.

However, veterinarians say raw food like meats can contain harmful bacteria, such as E.coli, Salmonella and Listeria.

Vancouver vet Dr. Daniela Goldman said vomiting and diarrhea are common results of these type of diets.

Experts say even raw food bought from a store can be harmful for both dogs and humans alike.

“Even raw pet food that you buy commercially prepared in a pet store is still potentially dangerous because it can still contain harmful bacteria,” explained Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports health editor.

“The harmful bacteria in raw pet food is not only potentially dangerous for your pet but it could be harmful for anyone in the home, too.”

If you do choose to feed your furry friend a raw meat diet, Consumer Reports has outlined some important precautions to take.

Make sure to use hot soapy water to clean everything the raw food has touched, as well as disinfecting with a commercial product or a bleach solution.

Use warm water and soap to wash your hands after handling raw food or playing with your pet.

Avoid kisses from your pooch, as this transmits a lot of bacteria.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ross McLaughlin