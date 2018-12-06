

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia government says it's making repairs to a vessel that survived the Halifax Explosion.

The announcement came Thursday as Halifax marked the 101st anniversary of the massive blast that occurred when two wartime ships collided in Halifax harbour, killing almost 2,000 people.

The province says restoration work on the CSS Acadia will include drydocking the vessel to repair the hull, electrical systems and ballast tank.

The 105-year-old steel-hulled ship is a national historic site that is permanently moored at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax.

It is the last vessel to have served the Royal Canadian Navy during both world wars.