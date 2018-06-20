

Rachel Kelly , Special to CTVNews.ca





Niagara-on-the-Lake,Ont., Tofino,B.C., and Halifax all made Expedia.ca's annual list of the Friendliest Communities and Towns in Canada.

The travel company’s annual list looks at the highest-rated accommodations and services across Canada to determine which communities offered “the most helpful, dutiful, and welcoming” experience, according to their blog post.

Niagara-on-the-Lake appeared on the list for the second time in a row, moving up from the 15thspot to number one. The website cited the town’s reputation for good food and wine as a big part of its friendly reputation.

Airdrie, Alta., was ranked second due to its proximity to quirky local establishments and larger attractions, like Banff and Calgary. Tofino, B.C., was ranked third because of its unique surfer culture and local restaurants.

Check if your town made the list:

1. Niagara-on-the-lake, Ont.

2. Airdrie, Alta.

3. Tofino, B.C.

4. Truro, N.S.

5. Sherwood Park, Alta.

6. Leduc, Alta.

7. Huntsville, Ont.

8. Vaughn, Ont.

9. Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

10. Halifax, N.S.

11. St. John’s, N.L.

12. Peterborough, Ont.

13. Dartmouth, N.S.

14. Saskatoon, Sask.

15. Ucluelet, B.C.

16. Ottawa, Ont.

17. Courtenay, B.C.

18. Invermere, B.C.

19. Radium Hot Springs, B.C.

20. Nelson, B.C.

21. Charlottetown, P.E.I.

22. Fernie, B.C.

23. Victoria, B.C.

24. Enfield, N.S.

25. Quebec City, Que.