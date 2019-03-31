

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





April Fools’ Day is no laughing matter for Matt Hart.

One year, the Montreal resident put his mother Bonnie’s house up for sale. Another time he tricked her into thinking she was being audited.

Hart’s April Fools' Day pranks have become something of a ritual for the family.

“Every single year something new comes up,” he told CTV News Channel over the phone, during a joint interview with his mother. “She handles it pretty well and it’s all for fun.”

“I can’t remember exactly why I started it. I definitely always liked pulled pranks on my mother,” he said, explaining he started doing pranks about 10 years ago.

One year, Hart put a birth announcement in The Chronicle Herald newspaper which boasted that Hart’s parents recently gave birth to a set of twins. That year, Bonnie had to field calls congratulating her.

In an interview with CTV News Channel. his mother laughed that she “doesn’t really like April Fools’.” In the weeks leading up to every April 1, her Halifax neighbours and friends ask her: “what’s your son going to do?”

She said she crosses her fingers every year but she doubts she’s going to get her wish not to get pranked.

“I have no favourites. None of them are my favourites,” she lamented.

But this year, Bonnie said she’d be on high alert.