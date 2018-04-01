

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





April Fools’ Day is, above else, a day to be on your toes as companies are out to trick you with advertisements for products that seem too good to be true.

CTVNews.ca rounded up some of the best April Fools’ Day pranks from the corporate world to help you get through the day.

Tech

Google announces an array of fake products

Google might have been the busiest company on April Fools’ Day as it took the time to announce several “new” products.

The search engine announced a “Bad Joke Detector” to automatically delete bad jokes from a user’s phone and thus clear up space. This might have been a bad joke itself.

Google Israel announced a “Google Cloud Hummus API,” which analyzes your taste and tells you what type of hummus is best for you.

Google Maps integrated a “Where’s Waldo” game into its maps. The interactive feature works on desktop, iOS and Android, provided the user has the latest update.

Honda’s blind spot detection for pedestrians

Honda decided to poke fun at everyone’s cellphone addiction by announcing it would be bringing blind spot detection to your phone with “Honda Sixth Sense.”

The app would help cellphone users avoid awkward collisions with objects while walking by alerting them when something is in their way. It would also give directions to avoid walking past someone you don’t want to chat with -- not a bad idea.

T-Mobile branching out to the smart market

T-Mobile also used April Fools’ Day to poke fun at cellphone use by introducing the “smartshoephone.”

The pink sneakers have a number of built-in features you would typically see on a smartphone, such as speakers and a camera. The digital assistant feature would be voiced by the company’s CEO, John Legere.

Lego vacuum

Lego announced the “Vacusort,” a vacuum that sucks up Lego pieces and sorts them by colour and shape, making cleanup after playing with them simple.

Food

Swiss Chalet fountains

Swiss Chalet’s April Fools’ Day prank is something that’ll make fans of the restaurant chain salivate.

The company announced fondue-style fountains would be available for customers to enjoy the famous Swiss Chalet sauce.

A video on their YouTube account was posted two days before April Fools’ Day, so maybe the idea might see the light of day after all.

Burger King’s chocolate burger

Keeping with the “this should probably be real” theme, Burger King announced a chocolate Whopper, complete with a chocolate cake bun and a “flame-grilled chocolate patty.”

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Coke going with Instagrammable new flavours

Coca-Cola announced Sunday it would be introducing three new “gram worthy” flavours targeted at millennials: avocado, sourdough and charcoal.

These don’t sound nearly as appetizing as a gravy fountain and a chocolate burger, do they?

Entertainment

Lion King musical in Antarctica

The Lion King Musical used April Fools’ Day to announce it would be performing on the only continent it has yet to explore—Antarctica.

A video posted to its Facebook page describes how the performance would work, complete with a 2,000-seat ice theatre and fur costumes.

THE LION KING: Coming to Antarctica in 2019 Today we announced that THE LION KING will open in Antarctica in 2019. It will be the first musical to ever play on the icy continent. Posted by The Lion King - Musical on Sunday, 1 April 2018

Netflix acquires Seth Rogan

In an “unprecedented business move” Netflix said it acquired the “mind and body” of Canadian comedian and actor Seth Rogan. The first use of Rogan appears to be a feature that would replace traditional sitcom laugh tracks with Rogan’s indistinguishable belly laugh.

Rogan has a comedy special airing on Netflix on April 6.

***EXCLUSIVE: NETFLIX ACQUIRES SETH ROGEN IN UNPRECEDENTED BUSINESS MOVE*** pic.twitter.com/0fgWHJhprh — Netflix US (@netflix) April 1, 2018

San Antonio partnering up with Wakanda

The city of San Antonio, Texas announced Sunday that it partnered with the African nation of Wakanda, the fictional country depicted in the superhero movie Black Panther.

“We look forward to future cultural, economic, and educational exchange - specifically relating to the use of the newly discovered material ‘Vibranium,’” the city’s international relations office said on Twitter.