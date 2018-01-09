

CTVNews.ca Staff





Move over thrift shops: a Montreal fashion designer has proven it’s possible to look good wearing clothes made out of dollar store materials.

Colin Meredith has produced a 13-piece collection of pants, tops, outwear and shoes made out of items from Dollarama.

The “Dollar Wears” collection includes cargo pants sewed out of a tablecloth, a slick bomber created from plastic lunch bags and a button-down shirt that consists of tea towels, which he wore on CTV News Channel.

Meredith said the inspiration for the collection came from “browsing the aisles of Dollarama and seeing the potential of some of the products to be made into fun garments.”

He says he’s been approached by potential buyers but he’s reluctant to sell them because they’re not meant to be worn.

“They are wearable, although they are not the most comfortable pieces as a lot of them are plastic or assembled with staples,” he explained.

Meredith does, however, sell other clothing made from more traditional materials, under the brand Hobby. Singer Drake recently shared a photo wearing a Hobby hoodie. The photo was liked more than 1.5 million times.

Meredith said Drake’s stylist contacted him last year and asked for a handful of pieces including jackets and a tracksuit.