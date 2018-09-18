

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Tomayo? Ketchonnaise? Mayochup?

Condiment-lovers rejoice, Heinz is mixing it up and combining two of the most popular sauces around – mayonnaise and ketchup – to create “Mayochup.”

Yes, it’s a real thing. No, it’s not coming to Canada.

The part-mayonnaise, part-ketchup hybrid Mayochup “saucy sauce” has just been released in the U.S., according to Heinz.

“Heinz Mayochup combines the delicious taste of mayonnaise, ketchup and a special blend of spices,” the company stated in a press release on Monday.

The sort of pink beige-coloured condiment will be available in a 16 oz. squeeze tube with a suggested retail price of US$3.49.

The condiment-crossover originally launched in the Middle East earlier this spring, but U.S. demand for Mayochup in an online poll convinced Heinz to introduce it in the States as well.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favour of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz, said in a statement.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Heinz is also launching a Twitter poll for U.S. residents to vote for which city will receive the first shipment of Mayochup. According to Heinz, the top three contenders are Culver City, Calif., Chicago, Ill. and Brooklyn, N.Y., whose residents were the most “passionate” about the condiment on social media.

Av Maharaj, the vice president of corporate and legal affairs at Kraft Heinz Canada, said the company has no current plans to release the product in this country.

However, those ketchup-mayo lovers on Canadian soil can take solace in the fact that it is, indeed, still possible to mix the two condiments together on your own. It may require a little bit more effort, but it will just have to do – for now, anyway.

Not really sure about the point of #Mayochup First of all its just thousand island dressing, aka fancy sauce. Second, it combines two condiments most people probably already have in their fridge. Now we have a pre-mixed version? Are people really that lazy lol i don't get it — Garbage Boy (@TrashManGarbage) September 18, 2018

guys. MayoChup Saucy Sauce?! this has to be a joke. ���� pic.twitter.com/OXTr3p1T8S — aisha (@klondyke_PDX) September 18, 2018

#Mayochup? IT'S BEEN AROUND FOREVER AND IT'S CALLED FANCY SAUCE YOU FEWLS. — Courtney Tripp (@3BSoapReviews) September 17, 2018

Yes this is real, and yes I need it! #mayochup pic.twitter.com/Y3WaMbHRnJ — Daniel - Ample Amusements (@ampleamusements) September 17, 2018

So now we have #Mayochup I...I don't know how to feel about this ������ pic.twitter.com/RHq7yz8boY — Heather������ (@heathermilby333) September 17, 2018

#Mayochup �� I've been making my own for YEARS! Thanks @HeinzKetchup_US for this wonderful yummy goodness �� pic.twitter.com/uHKAas5dOa — AmandaG (@ocityamanda) September 17, 2018