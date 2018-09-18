Tomayo? Ketchonnaise? Mayochup?

Condiment-lovers rejoice, Heinz is mixing it up and combining two of the most popular sauces around – mayonnaise and ketchup – to create “Mayochup.”

Yes, it’s a real thing. No, it’s not coming to Canada.

The part-mayonnaise, part-ketchup hybrid Mayochup “saucy sauce” has just been released in the U.S., according to Heinz.

“Heinz Mayochup combines the delicious taste of mayonnaise, ketchup and a special blend of spices,” the company stated in a press release on Monday.

The sort of pink beige-coloured condiment will be available in a 16 oz. squeeze tube with a suggested retail price of US$3.49.

The condiment-crossover originally launched in the Middle East earlier this spring, but U.S. demand for Mayochup in an online poll convinced Heinz to introduce it in the States as well.

“After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favour of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer,” Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for Heinz, said in a statement.

Heinz is also launching a Twitter poll for U.S. residents to vote for which city will receive the first shipment of Mayochup. According to Heinz, the top three contenders are Culver City, Calif., Chicago, Ill. and Brooklyn, N.Y., whose residents were the most “passionate” about the condiment on social media.

Av Maharaj, the vice president of corporate and legal affairs at Kraft Heinz Canada, said the company has no current plans to release the product in this country.

However, those ketchup-mayo lovers on Canadian soil can take solace in the fact that it is, indeed, still possible to mix the two condiments together on your own. It may require a little bit more effort, but it will just have to do – for now, anyway.