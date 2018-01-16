

Relaxnews





A luxury chalet perched dramatically on the peak of an Alaskan glacier is set to take the concept of living on the edge to new heights.

The Sheldon Chalet isn't for the traveler who harbours a disdain for winter and all that comes with it: snow, freezing temperatures and scratchy wool sweaters.

It is, however, for the snow bunny who finds awe in snow-capped mountain tops and the untamed wilderness of glacial landscapes and is unafraid of a little frost in exchange for celestial light shows.

Anchored in the granite, iron and titanium of the Sheldon Nunatak (an exposed ridge or mountain peak, also called glacial islands), the Sheldon Chalet can easily call itself one of the world's most exclusive addresses, accessible only by plane, at 1,829 metres (6,000 feet) above sea level.

At US$2,300 a night, the luxury chalet spares no expense for its affluent, intrepid guests. After an intense day of glacier trekking with their mountaineering guides, guests can retire to their cozy bedrooms, warm up with fur throws, and settle under the covers while being lulled to sleep by bright, starry nights or, if they're lucky, the aurora borealis.

The common area features a fireplace, kitchen, dining space, sitting areas, sauna, viewing station and outdoor observation deck, where guests can sip on champagne while taking in the majesty of their wintry surroundings just 16 km (10 miles) from the summit of North America's highest mountain peak, Denali.

Meals are prepared on-site by a personal chef who creates menus that highlight regional ingredients like Alaska King Crab, Copper River Salmon and locally-grown micro greens.

The construction of the Sheldon Chalet was a nearly 50-year vision. Following the death of their mother in 2014, siblings Robert and Kate Sheldon decided to fulfil their parents' dream of opening an adventure property in Denali National Park.

The chalet is set to welcome its first guests in February.