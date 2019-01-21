Just like us: Viral photo shows Bill Gates standing in line for fast food
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks during an interview on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb., on May 5, 2014. (AP / Nati Harnik)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 9:22AM EST
Bill Gates might be worth nearly US$100 billion, but all that money can’t buy him the ability to cut in line.
A viral photo posted to Facebook shows the Microsoft co-founder standing in line at Dick’s Drive-In, a fast-food restaurant in the Seattle area.
Mike Galos posted the photo to Facebook Jan. 15, saying in a reply to a comment that the photo had been taken by an acquaintance who used to work for Microsoft.
He also said he had previously spotted Gates at a different fast-food joint and multiple Thai restaurants.
“Bill’s not big on attention but is generally friendly and understands he’s a bit of a celebrity,” he wrote.
The photo had been shared more than 18,000 times as of Monday morning.