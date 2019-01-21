

CTVNews.ca Staff





Bill Gates might be worth nearly US$100 billion, but all that money can’t buy him the ability to cut in line.

A viral photo posted to Facebook shows the Microsoft co-founder standing in line at Dick’s Drive-In, a fast-food restaurant in the Seattle area.

Mike Galos posted the photo to Facebook Jan. 15, saying in a reply to a comment that the photo had been taken by an acquaintance who used to work for Microsoft.

He also said he had previously spotted Gates at a different fast-food joint and multiple Thai restaurants.

“Bill’s not big on attention but is generally friendly and understands he’s a bit of a celebrity,” he wrote.

The photo had been shared more than 18,000 times as of Monday morning.