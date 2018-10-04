

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new study has confirmed what most of us already know – receiving a hug can help brighten a bad day.

The study by researchers based in Pittsburg, Pa., found that hugging made people feel better on days when they experienced some kind of interpersonal conflict.

The study, published in PLOS One, involved 404 adults from the Pittsburg area who were in “good general health” and agreed to be interviewed every night for 14 days about their daily experiences and any hugs they received.

The researchers found that both men and women, regardless of whether they were in a romantic relationship, seemed to benefit from hugs when they had a conflict or a negative experience.

Researchers say that more studies are needed to pinpoint exactly how hugs affect a person’s mood, since this study didn’t ask participants who they had conflicts with and who hugged them.