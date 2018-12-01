

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta man who was living on the streets is getting a second chance at life after finding an antique print from Disney’s 1942 film “Bambi” in a dumpster.

This Christmas season, Adam Gillan is reuniting with his family in Ontario and is looking forward to the next phase of his life.

He told CTV London, he’s “just relaxing for the Christmas holidays and then, soon as the new year comes, I'll have a good, positive solid goal."

Being surrounded by family is a far cry from his life three weeks ago when he was in Edmonton scouring a dumpster looking for things he could hock.

In a fortunate twist of fate, he stumbled upon an animation cell from “Bambi,” which was part of the Walt Disney’s first wave of classic animated movies.

At the time, Gillan had no idea how valuable the print was and sold it to Curiosity Inc. antiques store owner Alex Archibald for only $20.

It was only after getting it appraised that Archibald discovered it was worth much more than that.

Once he found out that it was worth $3,600, he tracked Gillan down and split the proceeds with him.

He shared about $1,600 from the sold “Bambi” cell and then heard about Gillan’s desire to return to London to be with his family. So Archibald raised about $18,000 through a GoFundMe page to get Gillan there.

"They showed that there's a lot of people out there that care,” Gillan said, thanking the hundreds of donors.

Since Tuesday, he has been staying with long-time friend Jessika Lang who he shares a 19-year-old son with.

Lang said that despite never having met the antiques owner herself, she is thankful for his help.

"I haven't met Alex and I love him” she told CTV London. “I think that he did something far more than money. And that it's that he re-ignited hope."

Their son Gavin said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with his father over the holidays and has loved “chilling together” with him so far.

Gillan has three younger children from another relationship, who currently live with his mother in Godrich, Ont. He said he’s planning to reunite with them next week.

He does admit he’s struggled with addiction but said he’s determined to remain clean and maybe find a new career path.

"Possibly get into [selling] antiques. Maybe buying, selling. Start small,” Gillan said.

With a report from CTV London’s Gerry Dewan