

CTVNews.ca Staff





A wildlife group has captured breathtaking drone footage of humpback whales and dolphins socializing off the coast of Ireland.

The clip shows a pod of four humpbacks gliding through the ocean sending plumes of water into the air as they surface.

Meanwhile a school of around a dozen dolphins can be seen weaving around the gentle giants.

All the mammals eventually disappear from view as they descend into the depths of the Atlantic.

The footage was taken by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group on a research trip last month.

Sean O’Callaghan, science officer with the IWDG, took the footage for his group, as part of their aim to gather data on whale activity in Irish waters.