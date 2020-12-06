TORONTO -- A Canadian-invented pizza has been deemed the most popular pizza in the U.S. for 2020, according to an annual report from food delivery app GrubHub.

GrubHub's "Taste of 2020" report has crowned Hawaiian pizza as "America's Favorite Pizza" after finding the pie was 689 per cent more popular than last year.

The "Taste of 2020" report is based on trends gathered from more than 30 million orders on the Grubhub platform. According to Grubhub, the order trends detail the rise in popularity of certain food items placed by U.S. diners from January-November 2020 compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

Hawaiian pizza combines tomato sauce, cheese, cooked ham and the controversial topping of pineapple. The dish tends to spark debate about whether the tropical fruit should be used as a pizza topping.

Greek-Canadian Sam Panopoulos said he created the pizza in 1962 at the Satellite Restaurant in Chatham, Ont.

According to his 2017 obituary, Panopoulos claimed to media outlets over the years to be the first to put pineapple on pizza after deciding that chunks of the canned fruit might make a tasty topping. He reportedly called it Hawaiian pizza after the brand of canned pineapple he used.

However, Panopoulos' claim to pineapple on pizza isn't undisputed.

The Associated Press previously noted that some suggest that pineapple pizza was invented in Australia, while others say it evolved from a German dish of ham, cheese and pineapple on toast.