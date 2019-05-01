

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Vancouver's Ross McLaughlin





Although it may seem cramped with only a single bunk and a storage compartment for each guest, a new hotel in British Columbia is offering simplistic accommodations for the budget-conscious traveller.

Located in the heart of Richmond, B.C., the Panda Pod Hotel boasts 64 sleeping pods with “soft and resilient” mattresses, a lounge area, and separate showers for men and women. Instead of a private room, hotel guests will be given either a top or bottom bunk in a self-contained pod, which includes a pull-down screen door, folding shelf, and charging station for phones and laptops.

Each visitor will also be provided with a storage locker for backpacks, carry-on luggage, or other items.

“It’s very convenient,” Panda Pod Hotel CEO Sharon Cheung told CTV News Vancouver. “[It’s] somewhere between a hostel and hotel and you get the benefit of both.”

Cheung said the Panda Pod Hotel will charge approximately $60 a night with a special opening discount during its first month of operation in May.

“If you look at the City of Richmond and see how much the hotels charged, you’re looking at about $170 plus,” she said. “It’s very budget-friendly.”

The Panda Pod Hotel is targeting younger travellers and backpackers who don’t want to pay hotel prices, but who still want somewhere “modern” and “comfortable” to stay, according to its website.

As for the pods themselves, there is only one person allowed per bed with a maximum weight of 220 pounds. There are also separate sleeping rooms and bathrooms for men and women.

The hotel also advertises a 24-hour on-duty attendant and surveillance cameras.

“We are the first capsule hotel in the lower mainland and we are also the only hostel-type of operation in Richmond,” Cheung explained.

The Panda Pod Hotel is expected to open next week in Richmond.