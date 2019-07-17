

CTVNews.ca Staff





If you have a passion for cuisine and a taste for the finer things in life, you may have what it takes to become Buckingham Palace’s newest chef.

In a recent job posting, the royal household said they’re looking for a “Demi Chef de Partie” or station chef to work full-time in the palace in London as well as in their other residences. Meals will be provided and there is the option to live in the palace with a salary adjustment.

Despite the high-class digs, the successful candidate will only be offered a salary of £22,000 (approximately C$35,600), unless they choose the live-in option, which means it will be even less.

However, the newest staff member will enjoy a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme plus a “comprehensive benefits package,” which includes 33 vacation days, inclusive of bank holidays.

As for what the job entails, the ad calls for someone who will be able to prepare “diverse menus for a wide range of events” while developing new skills in the process.

“Working with quality ingredients and alongside skilled colleagues, your role will be diverse, rotating through all sections of the kitchen,” the posting read.

The chef will join an “accomplished team of professionals” to deliver food to the “highest standards.”

The qualifications include some experience in a “premier kitchen or volume catering environment” and the “ability and enthusiasm” to deliver across all sections of the kitchen.

“As you'd expect, standards are exceptionally high here, and every day is busy, so you’ll need to be an ambitious and qualified chef,” the ad said.

The posting also asks for someone who can work in a team with strong communication skills and adaptability. Attention to detail is “vital,” as well as the ability to meet deadlines.

“Most importantly though, you have a clear passion for food and the catering industry, and will be eager to learn new skills.”

Interested applicants have until July 28 to apply.