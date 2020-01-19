TORONTO -- The third Monday in January is widely referred to as “Blue Monday,”the so-called saddest day of the year.

While there is little to no science behind Blue Monday, there are still some variables that come into play that may have us feeling sadder than usual.

It’s a period where Canadians are seeing less sun, poor holiday eating habits may be catching up to us, those recently set New Year’s resolutions may be falling through the cracks and you could be paying off holiday bills around this time.

Ontario-based clinical social worker and psychotherapist, Kameela Osman, told CTV News Channel there are a few ways to beat the blues.

“To help with those Vitamin D levels, eating foods high in that sunshine vitamin can help,” she said. “For example, fatty fish, fortified dairy products or egg yolks.”

Osman suggests consulting a family or naturopathic doctor if you’re struggling with vitamin levels.

“Get your levels tested and develop an action plan,” she suggests. “Supplements or other products can help.”

Osman says she likes to remind her clients that “all aspects of life are connected.”

“If you’re struggling in one way, it can impact the others. If I’m struggling in my relationship, it might affect my work performance and my mental health and the other way around,” she said.

“Being mindful of that reminds us to respond when we notice struggle instead of trying to push through and potentially compound the issue. If we saw those issues as separate, we might be limiting pathways to solutions.”

Lastly, Osman reminds people who may be struggling with the Monday blues to reach out for help.

“I know there’s contention around Blue Monday, knowing that it isn’t about it being calculated as the saddest day of the year, it’s what we do to respond to our own mental health. If we are struggling, talk to someone, whether that’s a family member or a professional.”