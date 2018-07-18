

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Homeowners groups in British Columbia will soon be able to fine owners or residents up to $1,000 a day for defying the corporation's bylaws on short-term rentals.

The B.C. government says the regulations for the so-called strata corporations will be changed as of Nov. 30 to help the associations address short-term rentals, such as those arranged through Airbnb and other vacation websites.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says in a news release that it's common to hear stories of long-term renters losing their homes when units are pulled out of the market to be used as short-term rentals.

Robinson says her government is supporting strata corporations to deal with the noise and security issues that can sometimes come with short-term rentals, and also preserve rentals for the long term.

Strata corporations can pass bylaws that restrict or ban short-term rentals and fine owners or residents who aren't complying, but the maximum fine is currently $200 a week.

Nearly 1.5 million people in B.C. live in strata housing, where the governing corporation is made up of the owners in the housing complex.