The brand Always plans to remove the Venus symbol, which is traditionally used to represent the female sex, from its menstrual products in order to be more inclusive of transgender and non-binary consumers.

In an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Always’ parent company Procter & Gamble confirmed it would be redesigning the individual wrapping for its pads.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so. We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers,” the statement read.

“We routinely assess our products, packaging, and designs, taking into account a variety of inputs including in depth consumer research, to ensure we are meeting the needs of everyone who uses our products. The change to our pad wrapper design is consistent with that practice.”

The redesign comes after transgender activists and supporters targeted Always for its inclusion of the Venus symbol, with a circle on top of a cross, on its packaging.

tw// periods



hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn ✰ (@phiddies) October 13, 2019 @Always just wondering why there’s a female symbol on sanitary products when men get periods too �� just a bit shocked when I saw it that’s all #trans #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/WTP6PdGQCB — cj :) (@CjDoult) October 8, 2019 @Always please stop putting the female symbol on your packaging as a guy it makes me feel really bad about myself :/ — mason (@lyukstans) October 8, 2019 Following the announcement, many welcomed the change as a step towards inclusivity for transgender and non-binary people, many of whom still have periods even though they don’t identify as women. reminder that making reproductive health more inclusive to other genders does not mean that we are erasing women from the conversation. they have been and always will be included, trans and non-binary people should just also be included. — wicked gretch of the west ��️‍�� (@Gretchamin) October 21, 2019 I just read that they are changing their marketing, but there are groups of women boycotting this!



People don't seem to understand trans men and nonbinary people may also need hygiene products for menstruation. — Dominick Evans (@dominickevans) October 21, 2019 I'm female without the existence of the symbol. I don't need it to identify as female. If it shames my trans brothers, I'm happy to see it go... Feminism is about lifting up us all to equality. The idea it's about raising up only females is damaging and false. — Gramma Borshatz (@IAmTheCrew) October 21, 2019

Despite the praise, there were still some online users who took issue with the company’s decision.

On Twitter, a number of critics accused the company of “erasing” women and vowed to boycott Always products.

The article about @Always changing their packaging has me FUMING. Are women invisible? Changing the packaging to suit trans/non binary but what about everyone else? Bring out a smaller section to suit the minority, don’t change it all�� #always — Hollie Langsworthy (@HolliexMay) October 20, 2019 @Always Is a brand that I've used most of my life I will no longer use this brand. Why remove the symbol for women to include trans? The smart thing to do wouldve been to add a new symbol or male symbol to what has existed for years.Can natural women have anything to themselves? — Phoenix B (@CantStopBree) October 22, 2019

The spokesperson for Procter & Gamble said the updated design will be adapted by multiple markets at “various dates.”