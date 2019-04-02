

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Ever dream of winding down your day sipping wine in front of the Mona Lisa? Well, you could get your wish in a few weeks.

One lucky winner and their guest will be allowed to book an Airbnb at Paris’s Musée du Louvre for one night only and sleep underneath its iconic glass pyramid as part of the structure’s 30th anniversary.

“Both travellers and locals can appreciate this once-in-a-lifetime experience of enjoying the masterpieces,” Airbnb spokesperson Ali Killam told CTVNews.ca over the phone.

The Louvre sleepover on April 30 -- which is the first of its kind -- is being dubbed “A Night with Mona Lisa,” and will include special access to the museum, a personalized tour and dinner in front of the Venus of Milo statue.

To participate, anyone with an Airbnb account will need to go to airbnb.com/louvre before April 12 at 5:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and answer: Why would you be the Mona Lisa's perfect guest?

“We’re looking for true passion, some unique connection to the Louvre … or an affinity for art and the classics,” Killiam said. “Just have fun with it.”

Only one winner will be chosen and judges will be looking at creativity, originality and humour.

WINNERS GIVEN PRIVATE TOUR LIKE BEYONCE, OBAMA DID

The winner and their guest will arrive at the museum at sunset where they’ll be greeted by an art historian, who will take them on a personal tour -- like those previously given to former U.S. president Barack Obama, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Killam said the duo will toast Renaissance-inspired drinks in a “pop-up” living room in front of Leonardo Di Vinci’s famed Mona Lisa, accompanied by French music playing on vinyl records.

People will then dine in a “pop-up dining room” in front of the statue of the Greek goddess of love and beauty Venus of Milo. Local artists will then treat guests to an acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s suites.

The night will be capped off with the art-lovers retiring in a mini-pyramid sleeping quarters underneath the Louvre Pyramid -- which was recently the site of a massive illusion a couple days ago.

In a press release, the Louvre’s deputy managing director Anne-Laure Béatrix said the sleepover would be a “magical and unforgettable experience.”

But if you don’t win the Louvre sleepover contest, don’t worry because other special events at the Louvre will be bookable through Airbnb’s platform throughout the rest of the year.

According to the press release, from May until the end of 2019, people will have chances to see the famed museum in “totally new angle with exclusive visits and intimate concerts.” Killam said the specifics for these events will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Béatrix hopesall the events will help people realize how “truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be.”