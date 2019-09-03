

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Thanks to their unusual kinship, a miniature horse and a goose are being offered as a pair to anyone interested in adopting them from a shelter in Pennsylvania.

Linda Reider, the executive director at Bucks County SPCA in Lahaska, Penn., said the two animals were rescued together from a farm with unsuitable living conditions. She said the two animals have been bonded ever since.

“If you want to adopt Waffles, you have to adopt Hemingway. And if you want to adopt Hemingway, you have to adopt Waffles,” she told local television station WFMZ on Friday.

Waffles is a six-and-a-half-year-old miniature horse that loves eating grass, carrots, and being around a goose named Hemingway, Reider explained.

When Waffles was sick, the SPCA executive director said Hemingway was there to comfort it.

“When we go to give medicines or injections, Hemingway would get in between and say, ‘I’m sorry, that’s my buddy the horse. He doesn’t want a shot today!!’” Reider said.

In a Facebook post, the Bucks County SPCA said Waffles is not yet cleared for adoption so they will not be accepting applications for the two animals until it is ready.

“These two have been through a lot together and we cannot wait for them to find a loving forever farm,” the post said. “We appreciate all the interest we have had in this lovely pair.”