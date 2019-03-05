

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Thanks to the coordination of multiple animal shelter organizations, 630 neglected dogs were rescued from a single breeder’s home in Georgia.

The dogs were found in “tiny crates” stacked on top of one another at the property on Saturday, the Atlanta Humane Society said in a Facebook post.

“These dogs have been living in crates their whole lives,” the non-profit organization said. “They’re matted, covered in feces and have never been held or walked.”

The Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County, which also participated in the rescue operation, said the animals were “coated in feces, had extremely overgrown nails and damaged teeth” when they were discovered.

“They have never known a quiet life of love outside of a cramped cage,” the animal welfare group wrote in a Facebook post.

Tim Hill, a transport coordinator with the group, told The Associated Press that the dogs did appear to have been fed and watered.

Another shelter called Releash Atlanta described the situation as an “extreme hoarding puppy mill case.”

The Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County said all of the dogs were rescued from the property and transported to various shelters within Georgia and in neighbouring states. The group said the dogs would be “assessed, vetted, and rehabilitated” before they will be put up for adoption.

The shelters are appealing for donations in order to care for the rescued dogs during their rehabilitation.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the owner or the breeder’s facility and it’s unclear if any charged will be laid. Hill said the owner had asked the U.S. state Department of Agriculture for assistance.

With files from The Associated Press