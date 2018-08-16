

Vernon Ayiku, Special to CTVNews.ca





Edible gold burgers, giant lanterns and SuperDogs celebrating a milestone are some of the highlights this year at the CNE, which is set to open its doors Friday in Toronto.

Canadian National Exhibition CEO Virginia Ludy highlights some of the attractions, events, and, of course, creative food that will be on offer at the Ex.

Giant lanterns

According to Ludy, this year’s must-see big event is the Legends of Silk Road Come to Light, the largest indoor Chinese lantern festival in the world.

The Silk Road was an ancient network of trade routes in China that connected the East and West. For centuries it was a hub for cultural interactions between regions.

“We have 17 huge lanterns depicting many of the myths and mythologies of the Silk Road. It is an absolute must see,” Ludy told CTVNews.ca.

The lanterns were shipped by boat to Toronto, and were installed by Chinese artists. The exhibit will remain on display for the duration of the CNE.

Pollution turned to art

Also featured this year are the Flip-Flop sculptures from Kenya.

Created by a collective of artists from Kenya, the Flip-Flop sculptures are made of abandoned flip-flops retrieved from the Indian Ocean.

Cleaned and restored, the lost footwear has been transformed into sculptures resembling whimsical animals.

40 years of SuperDogs

“It amazes me how popular those SuperDogs remain,” Luby said about the touring family show that’s celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Over that time, the President's Choice SuperDogs have entertained more than 35 million people across North America, with their family-oriented live shows.

This year’s show—called “Happy Barkday”—is a celebration of over a generation of entertainment.

Ludy encourages people to arrive early to these shows, which have limited seating. “We have actually added an extra show this year on each day of the Exhibition, just to help with the demand from our customers,” she said.

The $100 burger

Food is always a big attraction at the CNE, and this year the featured chefs have raised the bar to another level.

“Every year we have this little competition that goes on between the various chefs and concessions on site,” Ludy said. “It never ceases to amaze me what they come up with.”

A literally shining example of the creative food featured this year: a $100 burger with a bun covered in an edible 24-karat gold coat.

“Everyone who tastes it, says it tastes phenomenal,” Ludy said.

If that’s not in your budget, there are other options: a chocolate banana steak éclair, pickle ice cream, fired frog legs and S’more-fired chicken sandwiches.

Thunderbirds to fly

Closing the exhibition off this year is the annual Canadian International Air Show. And for the first time in 15 years, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will be featured.

“It is their only Canadian stop on their tour, it’s an absolute must see,” Ludy said.

The Thunderbirds, based out of the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, are a demonstration flight squad assigned to the U.S. Air Force. Established in 1953, they’ve been putting on air shows worldwide since.

For anyone looking to check out the CNE this year, early bird tickets are still on sale and opening day tickets are $10. The CNE runs from August 17 to September 3.