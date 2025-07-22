ADVERTISEMENT

Kitchener

Memories of Ozzy Osbourne in Kitchener

By Shelby Knox

Published

A program for Ozzy Osbourne at Centre in the Square was shared on social media. (Courtesy: Centre in the Square/Facebook)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.