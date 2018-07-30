

Vernon Ayiku, Special to CTVNews.ca





High levels of E. coli have been found at popular swimming spots around Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health is advising people not to swim at two of Vancouver’s most popular beaches, Sunset Beach and Kitsilano Beach.

Hot temperatures and lack of circulation have contributed to the E. coli spike.

Vancouver Coastal Health has instructed life guards to warm swimmers against going in the water and has put up signs attempting to warn the public.

However, some beach goers don’t seem to mind, choosing to dive in against the warmings.

“It’s a little dirty but it should clear up in a couple of days,” one swimmer told CTV Vancouver.

If exposed to E. coli, “you should go home, have a shower with warm water and then wash your swim suit and towels,” health officials said.

Those who are experiencing symptoms such as gastro-intestinal illness, sore stomach, vomiting or diarrhea, should see a doctor.

In the meantime, experts say pools and spray parks are better options for those looking to cool down.