Two ice cream sandwich brands recalled over concerns of metal particles
An ice cream sandwich can be seen in this undated file photo. (Renee Comet)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:54PM EDT
A Canadian dairy co-operative says it is recalling two types of ice cream sandwiches over concerns there might be metal particles in the product.
A statement from Agropur released Friday says the sandwiches were sold in Quebec, Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
The statement says the Iceberg brand sandwiches sold in boxes of 8 and the Originale Augustin brand sold in boxes of 30 are being recalled.
It says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is overseeing the recall.
Agropur says they haven't received any reports of injuries.
The co-operative is asking for the product to be taken off shelves and customers can return the boxes to stores for a full refund.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Certain Pacific oysters recalled due to threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning
- Ontario hospital visits related to sexual assault much higher than previously thought: study
- No auto-injector shortage expected despite EpiPen warning
- Lyme-infected ticks are so common in parts of Canada, testing no longer done
- War-weakened South Sudan tries to prepare for Ebola