Certain Pacific oysters recalled due to threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 7:47AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain Pacific oysters due to a marine biotoxin which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.
The oysters were processed by Union Bay Seafood Ltd. and Intercity Packers Ltd. with a harvest date of July 14, 2019.
They were sold in five dozen packages in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
Consumers who purchased the oysters should either return them or throw them out.
No reports of illness have been linked to the product, however, in severe situations Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can cause difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and even death.
