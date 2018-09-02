Swimmers who touched bat in Ont. lake might have been exposed to rabies
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 12:32PM EDT
WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. - Public health officials are warning swimmers who tried to rescue a bat from a lake in Wellington County, Ont., that they might have been exposed to rabies.
The public health unit for the area says a bat that was pulled from Belwood Lake and handed over to conservation authorities on Tuesday tested positive for rabies.
They say that anyone who physically contacted the bat may have been exposed to rabies and should immediately contact their health care provider.
Public health officials say the rabies virus can be fatal and affects mammals, including humans.
They say the virus is usually spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats and is transmitted through the saliva of the infected animal, commonly through a bite.
The unit says two skunks also tested positive for rabies in Wellington County this summer.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- How to send your kids back to school with healthy, balanced lunches
- Swimmers who touched bat in Ont. lake might have been exposed to rabies
- Alberta to provide universal coverage for HIV-prevention drug
- Study shows health, reaction-time declines in wildland firefighters
- Homeopathic and veterinary products recalled due to possible contamination