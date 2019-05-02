

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





Starbucks has issued a recall for its eight-cup recycled coffee press, made in partnership with Bodum, over concerns that the top of the coffee press can break under pressure and cut users.

According to a recall notice issued Wednesday, the plastic knob at the top of the coffee press may break when the user presses down on the plunger, exposing a metal rod and posing a laceration risk.

Although there has only been one report of a Canadian consumer being hurt by the device, the coffee giant said it has received eight complaints in the U.S.

More than 33,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and approximately 231,681 were sold in the United States.The recall covers both countries.

The French press’ cylindrical glass beaker is held in place by a dark gray plastic frame and features a light gray handle.

The affected products were sold from November 2016 to January 2019.

Should you have one of the coffee presses at home, Health Canada says you should stop using it immediately.

Returns of the product won’t be accepted in stores but customers can receive store credit by contacting Starbucks at 1-888-843-0245 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT daily.

You can register your recalled device on Starbucks’ website.