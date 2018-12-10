South Sudan to begin Ebola vaccinations as 'very high risk'
In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, health workers walk with a boy suspected as having the Ebola virus at an Ebola treatment centre in Beni, Eastern Congo. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, FILE)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 5:46AM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- The World Health Organization says Ebola vaccinations soon will begin in South Sudan as the country is at "very high risk" in the current outbreak based in neighbouring Congo.
A statement says South Sudan's health ministry will begin vaccinating some health workers and other frontline workers in the capital, Juba, on Dec. 19.
No Ebola cases have been reported in South Sudan or any of Congo's neighbours in this outbreak, which is now the second-deadliest in history. Vaccinations began earlier in Uganda.
More than 40,000 people have received the experimental but promising Ebola vaccine in this outbreak. The WHO statement says more than 2,000 doses have been allocated to South Sudan.
Congo's health ministry says this outbreak has almost reached 500 cases: 494, including 446 confirmed with 235 confirmed deaths.
