TORONTO -- Sobeys Inc. has recalled Sobeys and Foodland brand Asian Vegetable Mix due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to a notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall affects products with an expiration date of March 15 that were distributed in Ontario. It applies to various sizes.

The vegetable mixes contain bean sprouts listed in another recall warning issued Feb. 21. Fresh Sprout International recalled 454-g packages of its Fresh Bean Sprouts due to concerns over salmonella.

Both recalls were triggered by CFIA test results.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that affects the intestines and can last a few days. Symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever.

Anyone who purchased these products is being warned not to consume them. People are being encourage to return products to the store or throw them away, even if they don’t smell or appear suspicious.

The precautionary recalls note that no cases of illness have been linked to any of the products being recalled.