

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A report released Wednesday says experts examining the question of whether Canada should let people with mental disorders die with medical assistance couldn't even agree on what evidence would be relevant for helping make a decision.

The federal government had asked for reports from independent expert panels on three of the thorny issues it left unresolved when it legalized medical assistance in dying.

The reports, from working groups set up by the Council of Canadian Academies, look at whether assisted death should be available to mature minors, people suffering only from mental disorders and to those who make advance requests before losing mental capacity.

The government specifically instructed the council to make no recommendations on any of the three issues.

As a result, the reports simply summarize the "state of knowledge" on the issues and canvass the pros and cons of extending the right to an assisted death to each group.

Some members of the working group on people with mental disorders believed that permitting assisted dying might reduce the stigma of mental illness by demonstrating that it deserves to be treated as seriously as physical illness; others believed it may increase the stigma by suggesting life with a mental illness is not worth living.