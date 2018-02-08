Rexall adds naloxone kits to its 446 stores to help prevent opioid overdoses
A naloxone anti-overdose kit is shown in Vancouver on Feb. 10, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:33AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. says a naloxone kit is now available at each of its Canadian stores to help prevent opioid overdose deaths.
The company says it trained pharmacists to assist in assessing and responding to potential overdoses using naloxone.
Since December, Rexall says there has been a 150 per cent increase in the number of kits its pharmacists have dispensed.
The enhanced training also focused on enabling pharmacists to educate patients, family members and friends about the risks associated with opioids.
Prescriptions are not required to receive a naloxone kit.
Rexall has 446 locations in Canada.
