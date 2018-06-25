

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A seven-year-old Nova Scotia boy who suffered brain damage at birth has received a $6 million settlement -- the largest of its kind in the province's history.

The lawsuit said Cullen Chisholm suffered oxygen deprivation during his delivery which caused severe cerebral palsy.

Lawyer John McKiggan says Cullen is unable to care for himself in any way and will require 24 hour attendant care for the rest of his life.

Obstetrician Dr. Allison Ball and the former Guysborough Antigonish Strait Health Authority have agreed to the settlement.

The statement of claim, filed in 2012, alleged that if the defendants had performed a C-section then Cullen's injuries could have been prevented, but McKiggan says there was no admission or finding of fault.

Half the settlement has been used to purchase an annuity that will provide monthly payments for his care, while the rest will buy all necessary equipment and a wheelchair-accessible home.