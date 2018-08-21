Pork-reliant China battling African swine fever
A pig pokes its nose through a fence in Harrisburg, Pa., in this January 2013 file photo. (The Patriot-News/Joe Hermitt)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:55PM EDT
BEIJING - China, the world's largest producer of pork, is battling an African swine fever outbreak that could potentially devastate herds.
Authorities say the disease, which only affects pigs and wild boar, has been detected in multiple locations across the vast country. It's unclear exactly how many pigs have died or been culled.
The disease comes as China seeks to shift pig rearing from farmyards to vast breeding operations where waste and the spread of disease can be better controlled.
China produces hundreds of millions of pigs annually and pork is a staple of the Chinese diet, accounting for more than 60 per cent of animal protein consumed.
The fluctuating price of pork is highly sensitive and the government maintains a large frozen supply to release when rise too high.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Is it time to bring back the Lyme disease vaccine?
- Quebecer died from high-alcohol drink Four Loko and cold medication: coroner
- New measles cases in Europe hit record high
- 'It doesn't heal as quickly as the bones': trauma survivors group offers peer support
- Nova Scotians say rural ER closures are putting their health at risk