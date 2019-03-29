Ontario announces 15 overdose prevention sites across the province
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 4:02PM EDT
TORONTO - The Ontario government has approved 15 overdose-prevention sites under a new model.
The approval of the sites, which will be called "Consumption and Treatment Services" sites, comes as licences for 21 existing sites are set to expire Sunday.
The province has said its new model aims to ensure those struggling with drug addiction can get supports that include rehabilitation.
It's unclear what will happen to existing sites with licenses that will expire in days.
The new sites will operate in communities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Guelph and Thunder Bay.
The province also says it will accept applications from interested organizations for more sites.
