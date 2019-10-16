TORONTO -- A man known as “The Lisbon Patient,” once the oldest known person living with HIV, has died.

Miguel, a pseudonym used in a case study, was 100 years old. He “died peacefully” while sleeping in bed, according to his doctors in Portugal.

His case represents an important reminder for people living with HIV and those who still consider the illness a death sentence, said HIV specialist Dr. Giovanni Guaraldi, who co-authored the case study and spoke with CTV News last year.

“We need to make people know,” he said. “There (are) still a lot of people living with HIV that consider their disease something dreadful while actually… regardless (of) experiencing and living with a chronic disease, you still can experience healthy ageing.”