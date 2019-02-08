

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





After receiving a $20-million donation from the Labatt family, the University of Toronto is launching a research network devoted to understanding the biological causes of depression.

According to UofT, the Labatt Family Network for Research on the Biology of Depression will establish two Labatt family chairs at U of T with connections to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). The donation will fund a professorship, numerous fellowships, residents and scientists working in Toronto’s biomedical field.

“Depression can be a crippling challenge to those who suffer from it and to their families,” U of T President Meric Gertle said in a press release.

“The Labatt family saw an opportunity at the University of Toronto to make a real difference. With their generous gift, our talented researchers in the department of psychiatry, and those working at institutes across the Toronto region, can begin making headway in how we understand the biological causes of this devastating illness.”

According to the U of T website, the chair of the department of psychiatry is now named the Labatt Family Chair. The Labatt Family Network director will be Professor Alastair Flint, a geriatric psychiatry expert.

According to the Public Health Agency, mood disorders like clinical depression are “one of the most common mental illnesses” in Canada. Such disorders can also lead to physical symptoms, like fatigue or muscle pain.

The announcement was made Friday at the Munk School of Global Affairs.