International traveller with measles visited Disneyland
This Jan. 22, 2015 file photo shows Sleeping Beauty's Castle at the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, Calif. (AP / Jae C. Hong, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 5:15PM EDT
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Health authorities say a teenage girl travelling from New Zealand to Southern California this month was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel.
The Orange County Health Care Agency says Friday the exposures could have occurred Aug. 11 at the Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim and on Aug. 12 at Disneyland and the California Adventure park. She remained in Southern California through Aug. 15.
The agency says it has been working with the facilities to reach people who had close contact.
People who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever and rash occurring up to 21 days from exposure.
People are also urged to check their records to determine if they have been vaccinated or previously had measles.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Spain reports 2nd death in widening listeria outbreak
- UN: Possible to eradicate malaria, but probably not soon
- International traveller with measles visited Disneyland
- Inside a Toronto hospital's preparation for the next catastrophe
- High-blood pressure drug shortage highlights wider problem in Canada