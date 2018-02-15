Guideline urges doctors to think twice before prescribing medical pot
MediJean cannabis plant care technician Misad Shazi sprays water on marijuana plants growing at the medical marijuana facility in Richmond, B.C., on Friday March 21, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 2:18PM EST
EDMONTON - A new medical guideline suggests family doctors should think twice before prescribing medical marijuana to their patients.
The Simplified Guideline for Prescribing Medical Cannabinoids in Primary Care says there is limited evidence to support the reported benefits of medical marijuana for many conditions.
It adds that any benefit could be balanced or even outweighed by the potential harm.
The guideline was created by a committee of 10 researchers after an in-depth review of clinical trials and was peer reviewed by 40 others.
It looked at medical marijuana for treatment of pain, muscle tightness and stiffness, nausea and vomiting, as well as its side effects.
The guideline, published today in the medical journal Canadian Family Physician, will be distributed to about 30,000 doctors across Canada.
