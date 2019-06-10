Health Canada has issued a warning after it seized counterfeit Viagra and 14 other unauthorized health products from an adult store in Toronto.

The store is located at 2365 Eglington Ave. E., and the counterfeit product is labelled with the lot number B/14830238.

Health Canada said in their release that they spoke to drug manufacturer Pfizer to confirm the product they seized is counterfeit, meaning it has not been “assessed for safety effectiveness and quality.”

The counterfeit Viagra was labelled to match legitimate Viagra products, in that it included the prescription medication sildenafil, “which can pose serious health risks” if not taken properly as advised by a health professional, Health Canada said.

The agency said that anyone who bought or used counterfeit Viagra should stop using the product and consult their health care professional if they have concerns.