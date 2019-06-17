Longtime Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc is sharing “good news” regarding his health.

LeBlanc stepped away from his duties as Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade and President of the Queen’s Privy Council in April after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

That cancer diagnosis came six months after LeBlanc announced that the leukemia he was diagnosed with in April 2017 had gone into remission.

In a video message posted online Monday, LeBlanc said that he had completed three treatments and that his doctors are “extremely happy with the results to date.”

“They’re very encouraged. They hope that the treatments conclude during the summer,” he said.

“I’m also looking forward very much to seeing all of you in the coming weeks, but particularly to seeing all of you on the campaign trail this fall,” he added.

LeBlanc is the candidate for Beausejour in New Brunswick. He said he’s “excited about the election.”

He thanked the “hundreds and hundreds of people” who contacted him with messages of support.