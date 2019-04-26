OTTAWA – Longtime federal Liberal Dominic LeBlanc is taking a temporary leave from cabinet after being diagnosed with a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This comes after announcing in October that his leukemia was in remission.

In a joint statement with his oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn, Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs Minister LeBlanc said that he would be “temporarily stepping away from my Cabinet duties to focus on my health.”

As a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a series of temporary changes to his ministerial roster. Finance Minister Bill Morneau will temporarily assume the intergovernmental affairs and internal trade files and act as President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett will temporarily take on the northern affairs portfolio, and Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould will become the minister responsible for the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Act and the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board Act.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough will take on the vice-chair positon on the Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications.

“Dominic, you are a trusted Cabinet minister and a close friend – and I’m happy you made the decision to focus on your health and your family during this difficult time. You have our full support, and we look forward to having you back at the Cabinet table soon,” said Trudeau in a statement.

LeBlanc said that he has begun treatment for what began as “flu-like symptoms.” That will continue for several weeks, he said, but anticipates returning to his ministerial position once it’s over.

“My constituency office in Shediac remains open and ready to serve the residents of Beauséjour. I am nominated as the Liberal candidate for Beauséjour, and I will run in the next election to represent the remarkable people of this beautiful region,” he said.