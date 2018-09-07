Compliments chili powder recalled due to salmonella
Compliments chili powder has been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 8:40AM EDT
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Compliments-brand chili powder due to a possible salmonella contamination.
The recall impacts all Compliments chili powder products with a best before date of May 26, 2020. The powder should either be thrown out or returned to the grocery store, the CFIA says.
Side effects of consuming salmonella-contaminated food include fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. It is also known to cause long-term arthritis.
The CFIA says there haven’t been any reported illnesses thus far.