

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Compliments-brand chili powder due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recall impacts all Compliments chili powder products with a best before date of May 26, 2020. The powder should either be thrown out or returned to the grocery store, the CFIA says.

Side effects of consuming salmonella-contaminated food include fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea. It is also known to cause long-term arthritis.

The CFIA says there haven’t been any reported illnesses thus far.