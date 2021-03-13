TORONTO -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is telling Canadians to toss some products containing apricot kernels as they could cause cyanide poisoning.

Apricots naturally contain the natural toxin amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being consumed. Typically the body can get rid of small amounts of cyanide, but large amounts can be fatal.

The recall affects British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, but some products could be in-store, or online, nationwide.

The recall affects a range products across multiple brands including Apricot Power, Chen-Chen and Organic Traditions. A full list of products and brands can be found here.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said there have been no illnesses to date as a result of the natural toxin amygdalin. The recall comes after routine safety inspections revealed the affected products contained “excessive amygdalin.”

Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.

If you have any of the products affected by the recall, the CFIA suggests you throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA says that if you think you have consumed one of the recalled products and have fallen ill, consult your physician.