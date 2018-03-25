

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Cape Breton orthotist is looking for one special person to fill her glass slippers, in what could be a Cinderella-type fairytale story for one lucky orthotist.

Jennifer Halliday, the current owner of Advanced Mobility Orthopaedics in Sydney, N.S., is moving to Boston in a few months and has posted her business for free with the hopes that someone will keep it running with her current staff.

“(Moving) will be a lot less sad if the place is still running,” Halliday told CTV Atlantic.

Since posting the business for free, Halliday says she’s had enquiries from all over Canada and the United States, but it’s been kind of like finding someone to match a lost shoe, it has to be the right fit.

“We have one fantastic lead,” she said. “We have an individual coming from Western Canada to test us out for the week.”

When the potential new owner arrives, Halliday hopes to pitch her not only the business, but also the area. She plans to take the perspective owner to some of the finest restaurants in the region to woo the fellow orthotist.

“We are going to work together for the week, so she's going to spend the week with us,” Halliday said. “If she likes us then we will do all the paper work afterwards.”

Halliday says she will miss her staff and clients and plans to visit Cape Breton frequently. She even hopes the new owner will let her fill in on vacations.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore