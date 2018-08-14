Canadian Blood Services seeking 22,000 donors in next 12 days
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:28AM EDT
Canadian Blood Services says it is in “urgent” need of donors before the Labour Day weekend.
Specifically, the organization says it needs more than 22,000 donations of blood prior to Aug. 26.
The urgency is in part because donation levels drop over Labour Day due to vacations and back-to-school preparations.
“Giving blood is a lifesaving habit that will make a real difference in a stranger’s life,” Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer, said Monday in a statement. “If every donor brings a friend to donate, or encourages others to give life, they can have a tremendous impact on the supply system.”
Type O-negative blood is especially in demand because it is compatible with all other blood types, meaning it is often used in hospitals for emergency transfusions.
Blood donation appointments can be made via the Canadian Blood Services website, through the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE. All clinics also accept walk-in donations.
