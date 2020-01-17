TORONTO -- The United States has joined a growing list of countries screening air travellers from China for a new virus linked to two deaths and dozens of infections, but Canada is so far not taking the same step.

Health Canada confirmed Friday that airports in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are rolling out new messages on arrival screens asking travellers from Wuhan -- the central Chinese city where the illness is believed to have started -- to contact a border service agent if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

If a traveller steps forward and shows signs of an infectious disease, they are then screened by a specially trained quarantine officer who can identify whether or not the passenger’s condition presents a potential public health risk.

Electronic kiosks at the three airports will also include an additional health screening question.

“Entry screening alone is not a guarantee against the possible importation of this new virus but is an important public health tool during periods of uncertainty and part of a multilayered government response strategy,” Health Canada said in a statement, adding that the overall risk to Canadians is still considered low.

In the United States, 100 staffers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been dispatched to three airports: New York City's John F. Kennedy International airport, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport. An estimated 5,000 travellers from Wuhan are expected to be screened in the coming weeks.

Airports in Japan and Thailand are performing similar screenings.

Canada does not have any direct flights from Wuhan, whereas New York and San Francisco each receive three flights per week from the city in central China. Los Angeles also receives a large number of travellers from Wuhan via Beijing.

Whether or not airport screening can effectively prevent the spread of infectious illnesses is up for debate. The last time the U.S. ordered airport screenings was in 2014 due to concerns about the Ebola virus, and a passenger who was infected but did not show any symptoms passed through screenings.

Dr. Kamran Khan, a University of Toronto researcher who has studied airport screenings during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks, said airport screenings are far from foolproof.

"It's not a particularly effective intervention, and it potentially offers a false sense of security," Dr. Khan told The Associated Press.

Concerns about the illness began earlier this month when multiple vendors from a fish market in Wuhan fell ill with the then-unknown virus. More than 40 cases have since been confirmed in China, with two standalone cases in Japan and Thailand.

Chinese scientists have identified the virus’s genetic sequence and shared it widely, a step that the World Health Organization described as “of great importance.”

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, with a few cases involving difficulty breathing. Officials say the illness is likely spread through contact with animals, but have not been able to rule out the possibility of human-to-human contact as a factor.

With files from The Associated Press